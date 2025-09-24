MOLTN Cookies Chantilly
Individual Classic Cookies
Chocolate Chip
Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$3.29
Double Chocolate Chunk
Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$3.29
M&M
M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$3.29
Sugar
no description needed, // Every single cookie is baked to order.$3.29
White Chocolate Macadamia
Delicious and exotic combination of macadamia nuts and sweet, creamy white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.$3.29
Oatmeal Raisin
Old fashioned classic cookie is full of raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats. Allergy warning.$3.29
Individual Premium Cookies
Caramel Apple **NEW**
4.5oz chewy cookie with sweet dried apples, gooey caramel, warm cinnamon, and rolled oats. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.49OUT OF STOCK
Cookies & Cream
4.5oz brown sugar cookie loaded with crushed Oreos™ and white chocolate chips. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.49
Lemon Blueberry
4.5oz sugar cookie with zesty lemon & sweet blueberries. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.49
Red Velvet
4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.49
Reese's Peanut Butter
4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups.// Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.49
S'mores
4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.49
Triple Chocolate
4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.49
Ice Cream
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
Madagascar vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean seeds. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Honey Graham Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
Graham ice cream with a graham cracker swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
brown sugar ice cream with gobs of cookie dough | made in baltimore.$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Classic Boxes
Mix & Match Boxes
Premium Boxes
Dirty Sodas
Strawberry Moonshine (Dr Pepper)
Dr Pepper, strawberry, vanilla, coconut, cream$4.49
Coco Carnage (Dr Pepper)
Coconut, cream$4.49
Raspberry Riot (Dr Pepper)
Raspberry, coconut cream$4.49
Blackberry Mayhem (Mello Yello)
Blackberry, vanilla, coconut$4.49
Voltage Rush (Mello Yello)
Strawberry, peach, raspberry$4.49
Lemon Lagoon (Sprite + Lemonade)
Strawberry, mango, pineapple, coconut cream$4.49
Watermelon Heatwave (Sprite)
Strawberry, watermelon, peach$4.49
Blue Tsunami (Sprite)
Blue curaçao, coconut$4.49
Coconut Lime Smash (Coke)
Coconut, lime$4.49
Crimson Cascade (Coke)
Strawberry, vanilla, coconut, cream$4.49
Pineapple Panic (Coke)
Piña colada, cream$4.49
Toasted Thunder (Root Beer)
Vanilla, toasted marshmallow, chocolate, cream$4.49
Orange Meltdown (Fanta)
Vanilla, cream$4.49
Watermelon Heatwave (Sprite)
Strawberry, watermelon, peach