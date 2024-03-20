2x points for loyalty members
MOLTN Cookies Chantilly
Individual Classic Cookies
- Chocolate Chip$3.49
Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
- Double Chocolate Chunk$3.49
Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
- M&M$3.49
M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
- Sugar$3.49
no description needed, // Every single cookie is baked to order.
no description needed, // Every single cookie is baked to order.
Individual Premium Cookies
- Cookies & Cream$5.79
4.5oz brown sugar cookie loaded with crushed Oreos™ and white chocolate chips. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
4.5oz brown sugar cookie loaded with crushed Oreos™ and white chocolate chips. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
- Crystal Sugar$5.79
4.5oz sugar cookie topped with crystal sugar. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
4.5oz sugar cookie topped with crystal sugar. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
- S'mores$5.79
4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
- Reese's Peanut Butter$5.79
4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups.// Every single cookie is baked to order.
4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups.// Every single cookie is baked to order.
- Red Velvet$5.79
4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
- Triple Chocolate$5.79
4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
- Lemon Blueberry **New Seasonal Cookie**$5.79
4.5oz sugar cookie with zesty lemon & sweet blueberries. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
4.5oz sugar cookie with zesty lemon & sweet blueberries. // Every single cookie is baked to order.
Ice Cream
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Madagascar vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean seeds. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
Madagascar vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean seeds. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- Honey Graham Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Graham ice cream with a graham cracker swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
Graham ice cream with a graham cracker swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.
Classic Boxes
- 6 Pack Classic$19.99
Choice of 6 Classic Cookies: Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Chocolate Chunk, M&M, White Chocolate Macadamia.
Choice of 6 Classic Cookies: Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Chocolate Chunk, M&M, White Chocolate Macadamia.
- 12 Pack Classic$33.99
Choice of 12 Classic Cookies: Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Chocolate Chunk, M&M, White Chocolate Macadamia.
Choice of 12 Classic Cookies: Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Chocolate Chunk, M&M, White Chocolate Macadamia.
Mix & Match Boxes
- 6 Pack - Mix & Match$25.99
Choice of 3 Classics and 3 Premium Cookies
Choice of 3 Classics and 3 Premium Cookies
- 12 Pack - Mix & Match$40.99
Choice of 6 Classics and 6 Premium Cookies
Choice of 6 Classics and 6 Premium Cookies
6 Pack - Mix & Match
Choice of 3 Classics and 3 Premium Cookies
Premium Boxes
- 6 Pack - Premium$30.99
Choice of 6 Premium Cookies: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet, Crystal Sugar & Cookies & Cream, & Lemon Blueberry
Choice of 6 Premium Cookies: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet, Crystal Sugar & Cookies & Cream, & Lemon Blueberry
- 12 Pack - Premium$50.99
Choice of 12 Premium Cookies: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet, Crystal Sugar & Cookies & Cream, & Lemon Blueberry
Choice of 12 Premium Cookies: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet, Crystal Sugar & Cookies & Cream, & Lemon Blueberry