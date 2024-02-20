MOLTN Cookies Dupont Circle
Individual Classic Cookies
- Chocolate Chip$3.49
Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- Double Chocolate Chunk$3.49
Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- M&M$3.49
M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- Oatmeal Raisin$3.49
Old fashioned classic cookie is full of raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- Sugar$3.49
no description needed // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- White Chocolate Macadamia$3.49
Delicious and exotic combination of macadamia nuts and sweet, creamy white chocolate chips // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
Individual Premium Cookies
- Triple Chocolate$5.79
4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- Red Velvet$5.79
4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- Reese's Peanut Butter$5.79
4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- S'mores$5.79
4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- Crystal Sugar$5.79
4.5oz sugar cookie topped with crystal sugar // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- Cookies & Cream$5.79
4.5oz brown sugar cookie loaded with crushed Oreos™ and white chocolate chips. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
- Pumpkin White Chocolate Pecan$5.79
Our fall flavor is finally here. Pumpkin dough with white chocolate chips and pecans. Does it get any better than this? // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.
Ice Cream
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
madagascar vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean seeds | made in baltimore.
- Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)$11.99
Roasted strawberries are the secret ingredient for this flavor - bold strawberry flavor, creamy, dense texture.
Beverages
Classic Boxes
- 6 Pack - Classic$19.99
Choose 6: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chocolate Macadamia, M&M, & Sugar // baked to order, delivered warm.
- 12 Pack - Classic$33.99
Choose 12: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chocolate Macadamia, M&M, & Sugar // baked to order, delivered warm.
Mix & Match Boxes
Premium Boxes
- 6 Pack - Premium$30.99
Choose 6: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, & Red Velvet // baked to order, delivered warm.
- 12 Pack - Premium$50.99
Choose 12: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, & Red Velvet // baked to order, delivered warm.
6 Pack - Premium
Choose 6: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, & Red Velvet // baked to order, delivered warm.