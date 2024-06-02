MOLTN Cookies Chantilly
Individual Classic Cookies
- Chocolate Chip
Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$3.49
- Double Chocolate Chunk
Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$3.49
- M&M
M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$3.49
- Sugar
no description needed, // Every single cookie is baked to order.$3.49
- White Chocolate Macadamia
Delicious and exotic combination of macadamia nuts and sweet, creamy white chocolate chips. Allergy warning.$3.49
- Oatmeal Raisin
Old fashioned classic cookie is full of raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats. Allergy warning.$3.49
Individual Premium Cookies
- Cookies & Cream
4.5oz brown sugar cookie loaded with crushed Oreos™ and white chocolate chips. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.79
- Crystal Sugar
4.5oz sugar cookie topped with crystal sugar. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.79
- S'mores
4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.79
- Reese's Peanut Butter
4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups.// Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.79
- Red Velvet
4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.79
- Triple Chocolate
4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.79
- Lemon Blueberry **New Seasonal Cookie**
4.5oz sugar cookie with zesty lemon & sweet blueberries. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.79
Ice Cream
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
Madagascar vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean seeds. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.$11.99
- Honey Graham Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
Graham ice cream with a graham cracker swirl. Stored at -20 Degrees Fahrenheit.$11.99
- Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
brown sugar ice cream with gobs of cookie dough | made in baltimore.$11.99
Classic Boxes
Mix & Match Boxes
Premium Boxes
- 6 Pack - Premium
Choice of 6 Premium Cookies: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet, Crystal Sugar & Cookies & Cream, & Lemon Blueberry$30.99
- 12 Pack - Premium
Choice of 12 Premium Cookies: S'mores, Reese's, Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet, Crystal Sugar & Cookies & Cream, & Lemon Blueberry$50.99