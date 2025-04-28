Allergy Warning
MOLTN Cookies Takoma Park
Featured Items
Chocolate Chip
Deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$3.29
White Chocolate Macadamia
Delicious and exotic combination of macadamia nuts and sweet, creamy white chocolate chips // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$3.29
M&M
M&M Candies and semi-sweet chocolate chips loaded into our signature cookie dough // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$3.29
Individual Classic Cookies
Double Chocolate Chunk
Sweet chocolate morsels folded into a delicious dark chocolate cookie dough // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$3.29
Sugar
no description needed // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$3.29
Oatmeal Raisin
Old fashioned classic cookie is full of raisins, savory warm spices, and the perfect amount of oats // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$3.29
Individual Premium Cookies
Triple Chocolate
4.5oz chocolate chunk cookie, topped with HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, semi sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$5.49
Red Velvet
4.5oz red velvet cookie with dark chocolate chunks, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES and white chocolate chips // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$5.49
Reese's Peanut Butter
4.5oz peanut butter cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$5.49
S'mores
4.5oz chocolate cookie loaded with marshmallows, HERSHEY’S® MINI KISSES, chocolate chunks and graham crackers // baked on demand, delivered warm. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$5.49
Cookies & Cream
4.5oz brown sugar cookie loaded with crushed Oreos™ and white chocolate chips. // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$5.49
Lemon Blueberry
4.5oz sugar cookie with zesty lemon & sweet blueberries. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.49
Caramel Apple
4.5oz chewy cookie with sweet dried apples, gooey caramel, warm cinnamon, and rolled oats. // Every single cookie is baked to order.$5.49
Individual Vegan Cookies
Vegan Chocolate Chip
Dairy-free, egg-free, and perfect for anyone who wants to eat a bit healthier - without sacrificing great flavor. (1.5oz). // **ALLERGY WARNING** Our food may contain or have come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts, soy, eggs, wheat, or dairy products. Please contact us before ordering if you have any questions or concerns.$3.29
Ice Cream
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
madagascar vanilla ice cream with vanilla bean seeds | made in baltimore.$12.49
Honey Graham Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
graham ice cream with a graham cracker swirl | made in baltimore.$12.49
Chocolate Love Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
chocolate ice cream with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl | made in baltimore.$12.49
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
brown sugar ice cream with gobs of cookie dough | made in baltimore.$12.49
Coffee Oreo Ice Cream Pint (Taharka Brothers)
coffee ice cream with cookie pieces | made in baltimore$12.49
Classic Boxes
6 Pack - Classic
Choose 6: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chocolate Macadamia, M&M, & Sugar // baked to order, delivered warm.$18.99
12 Pack - Classic
Choose 12: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chocolate Macadamia, M&M, & Sugar // baked to order, delivered warm.$32.99
Mix & Match Boxes
Premium Boxes
Whole Milk (Pint)
nothing goes better with cookies than some milk!